By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 Investigators probing why a New
Jersey commuter train smashed into Hoboken station, killing one
person and injuring 108, planned to interview more witnesses on
Saturday as the site remained too dangerous to extract a second
data recorder from the wreckage.
The Thursday morning rush hour crash left a 34-year-old
woman on the platform dead and toppled support columns in the
early 20th century building, a major transit point for New York
City-bound commuters.
The damage to the columns has left the station unstable, and
delayed the extraction of a data recorder and forward-facing
video recorder that could help the National Transportation
Safety Board understand the causes of the crash.
"We know where it is, it's just a matter of getting to it
and that's kind of what today's site safety meeting was about,"
NTSB spokesman Christopher O'Neil said in a telephone interview.
"Until the debris removal process starts we're not going to be
able to access that lead car to get that other event recorder."
Another recorder was extracted from the train on Thursday
and sent to its manufacturer on Friday after investigators were
unable to download data off it.
The black box data should help investigators determine the
precise speed of the train as it approached the terminal.
Witnesses and officials said the New Jersey Transit train
came into the station too fast and never slowed, but it was
unclear why.
NTSB investigators also plan to continue interviewing
members of the crew and witnesses to the crash as well as
reviewing video recordings.
Investigators said earlier this week that they would be
interviewing the conductor and the brakeman aboard the train,
but did not give a timeframe for those interviews.
O'Neil said he expected to hold a press briefing around 4
p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday to deliver the agency's findings
from the day.
Witnesses to the crash described a scene of horror and chaos
as the train slammed through the barrier, jumped off the tracks
and skidded across the station concourse.
Train service remained suspended in and out of the Hoboken
terminal, through which some 60,000 people pass on a typical
weekday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Scott Malone and Alden
Bentley)