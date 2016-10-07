WASHINGTON Oct 7 A New Jersey train station closed since a commuter train crashed killing one person and injuring more than 100 will reopen Monday and resume some service, a transit agency said Friday.

NJ Transit said in a Twitter posting the Hoboken terminal will reopen Monday after being closed since the Sept. 29 crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the commuter train accelerated to twice the speed limit and the engineer applied the brakes less than a second before the train crashed into the station's bumping post. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)