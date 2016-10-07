UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Oct 7 A New Jersey train station closed since a commuter train crashed killing one person and injuring more than 100 will reopen Monday and resume some service, a transit agency said Friday.
NJ Transit said in a Twitter posting the Hoboken terminal will reopen Monday after being closed since the Sept. 29 crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the commuter train accelerated to twice the speed limit and the engineer applied the brakes less than a second before the train crashed into the station's bumping post. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders