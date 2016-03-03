NEW YORK, March 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Thursday that he would not 'give away the store' in negotiations with transport unions threatening to strike on March 13, but said he was hopeful a deal would be reached to avert industrial action.

"I am monitoring the negotiations very, very closely and I am hoping to come to a resolution," Christie said during a news conference. "I am very engaged, very involved." (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)