Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* UK retailer New Look sells french unit Mim to Main Asia (HK) Limited

* The disposal is expected to be completed in 2014

* Although terms of the transaction remain confidential, New Look expects to recover at least the value of the net assets of Mim currently held by New Look

* New Look is owned by private equity groups Apax and Permira as well as founder Tom Singh Further company coverage: