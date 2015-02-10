Feb 10 New Look third quarter results for the 39 weeks ended Dec. 27

* New Look LFL sales year to date up 3.6 percent, Q3 down 1.7 percent

* New Look UK LFL sales ytd up 4.6 percent; Q3 down 1.0 percent

* New Look UK LFL sales in 7 weeks to Jan. 3 up 4.1 pct

* New Look Q3 pretax profit 35.2 million pounds, up 28 pct

* New Look 39 weeks pretax profit 63.3 million pounds, up 29.2 pct

* New Look says has seen a promising early response to new ranges in 2015