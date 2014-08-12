(Adds detail, CEO comments)
LONDON Aug 12 British fashion retailer New Look
has received an offer for its loss-making French
unit Mim and is confident a deal will be struck.
The firm, owned by private equity groups Apax and
Permira as well as founder Tom Singh, also said on Tuesday its
first-quarter sales and earnings exceeded its own expectations
as it tapped into key summer fashion trends such as Kimonos,
printed trousers and running shorts.
Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen declined to name the
suitor for the Mim business, which has over 350 stores, but told
reporters it was an Asian group that already operates in Europe,
though not in retail.
"We're making good progress, I think it will happen," he
said, declining to say what the non-binding offer is worth.
New Look, which goes up against Primark and Next
in a fiercely competitive British fashion retail market,
had said in June it could sell Mim as France is not a country it
plans to focus on.
Its strategy is to focus on building and developing the New
Look brand in Britain, online and internationally in four
countries - China, Poland, Russia and Germany.
The group said revenue rose 8.1 percent to 392.5 million
pounds ($658 million) in the 13 weeks to June 28, with sales at
stores open over a year up 8.9 percent. UK like-for-like sales
rose 11.6 percent, while e-commerce sales jumped 39.2 percent.
New Look said underlying earnings rose 18.8 percent to 59.4
million pounds.
Kristiansen said the company was well placed for the year
ahead, though he did caution that the second quarter faces
tougher comparative numbers versus the year before.
"We have had a pleasing start to the second quarter," he
said, noting the benefit of good weather.
New Look, which currently has net debt of 1.04 billion
pounds, pulled a planned stock market listing in 2010 amid
turbulent financial markets.
Kristiansen said another attempt at an initial public
offering (IPO) should not be expected any time soon.
"The owners, shareholders, will decide when we should do an
IPO ... I don't see that happening in the imminent future," he
said.
($1 = 0.5966 British Pounds)
