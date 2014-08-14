PORT LOUIS Aug 14 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NHM) reported a 5 percent decline in nine-month pretax profit to 563.20 million rupees ($18.4 million) due to fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island.

The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the Seychelles and another in Morocco, said annual earnings were likely to improve compared with last year because they would be buoyed by income from the sale of property in Marrakech.

NMH has been involved in the construction and sale of villas in the northwest part of the African nation of Morocco.

"The results were below what was expected due mainly to lower average revenue per guest," NMH said in a statement. Visitor number have been subdued since a financial crisis hit Europe, the Indian Ocean island's main source of tourists, in 2010/11.

Earnings per share for the nine months to the end of June inched lower to 3.20 rupees from 3.23 rupees in the same period a year ago.

The results were released after trading on Mauritius' stock had closed. Shares in NMH, one of the island's most traded stocks, closed at 87 rupees, up 0.6 percent.

(1 US dollar = 30.5600 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Erica Billingham)