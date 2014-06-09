June 9 Suzhou New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd

* Says to place up to 132.8 million shares at 3.61 yuan ($0.58) per share after market close on June 12

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dex89v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2381 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)