Nov 28 New Value AG

* Said on Thursday it had reported a total loss of 0.3 million Swiss francs for the first six months of 2014/15, compared to a loss of 0.5 million Swiss francs in the previous year in the same period

* Said net asset value (NAV) had amounted to 8.86 million Swiss francs as per 30.09.2014 (9.15 million Swiss francs as per 31.03.2014)