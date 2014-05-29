May 29 Hunan New Wellful Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 91.98 million shares at 5.76 yuan per share in private placement, raising up to 529.79 million yuan ($84.69 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on May 30

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gax69v, link.reuters.com/hax69v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2556 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)