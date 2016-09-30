HONG KONG, Sept 30 Cheng Yu-tung, the founder of Hong Kong property group New World Development, died on Thursday night aged 91, the company said on Friday.

Cheng died peacefully with his family at his side, the company said in a statement.

Cheng, who was born in China's southern province of Guangdong, was also the long-time figurehead of prominent Hong Kong jeweler Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Farah Master, Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)