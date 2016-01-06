HONG KONG Jan 6 Hong Kong-based real estate
developer New World Development Co Ltd said on
Wednesday it will offer to take its 69 percent-owned China
property unit private in a deal that could be worth as much as
HK$21.45 billion ($2.77 billion).
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, New World Development
said it planned to offer HK$7.80 apiece for all outstanding
shares it did not already own in New World China Land.
The price represents a 25.6 percent premium over New World China
Land's previous closing level.
Trading in both companies' shares, which was suspended on
Monday, will resume on Wednesday.
The move is the second attempt by New World Development in
less than two years to take New World China Land private. In
2014, independent shareholders rejected a $2.4 billion offer -
HK$6.80 per share - as the controlling shareholder sought more
flexibility in managing the property business.
Shares of New World China Land surged 35 percent in 2015 to
end the year at HK$6.21 apiece, outpacing a 7.2 percent fall in
the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
New World Development said it would finance the deal, which
is subjected to its shareholders' approval, with its own cash
reserve and a credit facility from HSBC.
($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)