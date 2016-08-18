HONG KONG Aug 18 Property developer New World Development Co Ltd said it would team up with substantial shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd to jointly develop a piece of land in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, a new free trade zone near Hong Kong that has attracted investment from both local and foreign firms.

In June, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it planned to build a physical metals trading platform in Qianhai.

The total investment to develop the land into a financial and commercial complex would be 8 billion yuan ($1.21 billion), the Hong Kong-listed developer said on Thursday.

New World said it would set up a 30-percent-owned joint venture with Chow Tai Fook after a zonal industry-focused authority in Qianhai awarded the two companies a tender to buy land-use rights for 40 years at a cost of 4.21 billion yuan.

New World said the development of the 18,218-square metre land in Qianhai, a new pilot economic zone, will enable the company to further increase its rental income.

($1 = 6.6296 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)