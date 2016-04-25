* NWR in partial default after waiver expires
* Says may have to file for insolvency of main subsidiary
* Says Friday is deadline for agreement
* Finance minister rejects "ultimatum"
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 25 Coal miner New World Resources
(NWR) said on Monday it was in default on part of its debt and
would have to consider filing for insolvency at its main
operating business unless the Czech government and creditors
agree a restructuring deal by Friday.
The company, which employs around 13,000 staff in the Czech
Republic, has been hit by weak demand and low prices and has
been in talks on a restructuring or sale.
The government has been reluctant to provide aid that would
benefit NWR's shareholders but also fears
insolvency could lead to a collapse of the mining group, which
would hurt the broader economy.
NWR said unless there was an agreement by Friday it would
have to consider filing for the insolvency of OKD, its main
operating business, and shutting down OKD's mining operations.
The default on a 35 million euro ($39 million) credit
facility was triggered by the expiry on April 22 of a waiver on
debt conditions provided by creditors. The creditors had
previously extended the waiver but decided not to do that again,
turning up the pressure on the government.
"This expiry means that certain members of the group are now
in default under their financial obligations - obligations that
are guaranteed by OKD," NWR said.
Czech finance minister Andrej Babis said no meeting had been
set up with creditors so far this week.
"I consider it to be a great arrogance ... that they are
giving an ultimatum to the government," Babis told Reuters by
telephone.
NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG,
which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of
the company's debt. They have called for government assistance.
AHG had agreed to waive debt conditions if there was a
framework agreement between AHG and the government by last
Friday.
NWR said the situation could lead to further defaults. The
firm has two bonds, an 8.0 percent 2020 paper with 334 million
euros outstanding, and 4.0 percent convertible
bond worth 150 million.
AHG's members are Ashmore Investment Management Limited,
Gramercy Funds Management LLC and M&G Investment Management
Limited.
AHG said on Sunday it had offered to sell the company,
cleared of about 400 million euros in debt, to the state for
less than 150 million euros.
NWR made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation of 4 million euros in 2015. It ended 2015 with net
debt of 298 million euros, and cash of 86 million euros.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
