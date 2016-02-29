* Bondholder group ready to invest more if state helps
* Group set to become NWR's main owner
* Unions on strike alert, urge govt to help
(Adds quote, unions' letter, details)
PRAGUE, Feb 29 A group of bondholders in New
World Resources (NWR) which is set to become
the coal miner's main owner is willing to put more money into
the company if the state is also willing to provide support.
Loss-making NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's only hard
coal mines, has been in discussions with stakeholders and the
Czech government to avoid collapse due to depressed coal prices.
NWR said last week 50.5 percent shareholder CERCL would
transfer shares to the company for free to be cancelled, leaving
a trio of bondholders who already held a substantial stake under
a previous restructuring with 60 percent.
The bondholders group, made up of Ashmore Investment
Management, Gramercy Funds Management and M&G Investment
Management and dubbed AHG, said on Monday it wanted all
stakeholders, including the government, unions and investors, to
develop a plan for NWR's Czech unit OKD.
"It is likely that further money will have to be invested to
support the group through restructuring and recovery," AHG said
in a statement.
"If all stakeholders support the restructuring and recovery
plan and the government is willing to extend appropriate support
then AHG are prepared to invest further money on appropriate
terms."
The government has so far refused to provide cash but has
said it was ready to help miners who lose jobs.
Industry And Trade Minister Jan Mladek told Reuters last
week the government's stance held for the time being but the
cabinet would discuss the situation again when the departure of
CERCL, with whom the government has icy relations, takes effect.
NWR went through a major debt and equity restructuring in
2014 but has struggled to generate cash as coking coal prices
remain half of what they were five years ago.
AHG said it and other bondholders had shown continuous
support for NWR, including writing off 235 million euros and
injecting around 110 million euros of equity and debt into the
company in the 2014 refinancing.
Faced with growing uncertainty, OKD unions voted on Friday
to go on strike alert. In an open letter on Monday they asked
the government to all stakeholders and provide a plan to tackle
the unfavourable conditions at OKD, especially in case of
massive layoffs among the nearly 13,000-strong workforce.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller;
Editing by David Holmes)