PRAGUE Feb 29 The AHG group of bondholders in New World Resources that is set to become the miner's main owner said on Monday it was willing to put more money into the company if the state was also willing to provide support.

Loss-making NWR has been in discussions with stakeholders and the government to avoid collapse as global coal prices stay low.

NWR said last week 50.5 percent shareholder CERCL would transfer shares to the company for free. A trio of bondholders, Ashmore Investment Management, Gramercy Funds Management and M&G Investment Management, will control 60 percent of the company with CERCL's exit.

