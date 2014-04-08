* NWR Chairman says confident after talks with ministers

* Questions remains over compensation if coal prices fall

* Miner restructuring after heavy losses

* Shares down 4 percent (Adds quotes, details, shares)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 8 New World Resources (NWR) is confident it can reach an agreement with the Czech state by the end of April to delay the planned closure of its Paskov hard coal mine, Chairman Gareth Penny said on Tuesday after meeting with government officials.

Loss-making NWR plans to close its unprofitable Paskov mine this year but is nearing a deal in which the government would provide tens of millions of dollars for social programmes for miners who lose their jobs in exchange for keeping the mine open until end-2017.

The London- and Prague-listed miner decided last year to close Paskov to cut costs and streamline to adjust to weak coal prices.

Paskov is important for the Czech Republic's new centre-left government because its closure would mean thousands of job losses in the east of the country where unemployment is already high.

Penny met Finance Minister Andrej Babis and Industry Minister Jan Mladek over the past two days to discuss a deal.

Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday the two parties still needed to reach an agreement on possible compensation for NWR if coal prices decline more.

"We agreed that NWR will come with a proposal for a mechanism to change the compensation if coal prices dropped further," Mladek said.

"Their position is such that if prices fall, either the compensation would have to rise or the miners' employment period would have to decrease, because it would generate bigger losses."

The average contracted price of coking coal has dropped 35 percent in the past two years.

Some analysts say keeping Paskov open will cost NWR more money. The company has said it loses around 2 billion crowns a year operating the mine.

NWR runs a total of four mines in the Czech Republic's industrial northeast, a region with some of the highest unemployment in the central European country of 10.5 million.

NWR started a review of its capital structure in January and said in its 2013 annual report that: "Should the group fail to achieve a satisfactory capital structure for liquidity and solvency purposes, it would pose a significant risk of the group ceasing to operate as a going concern."

NWR's main shareholder BXR, which owns 63.6 percent, has said it is willing to invest new equity if there is a "revised and satisfactory" capital structure.

Mladek said on Monday that the company needed 3 billion crowns or more in new capital or it could go into bankruptcy.

NWR's shares gave up gains achieved on Monday and were down 4.2 percent by 0922 GMT in Prague.

($1 = 19.9505 Czech Crowns) (Editing by Jane Merriman)