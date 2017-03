PRAGUE, July 2 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Wednesday it had agreed revised terms to its capital restructuring with a joint committee of bondholders and majority shareholder.

The revised agreement is supported by 62 percent of the senior secured noteholders, 37 percent of the senior unsecured noteholders and by majority shareholder BXR, NWR said in a regulatory filing.

The loss-making company said as part of contingency planning it was starting a sale process for its Czech mining subsidiary OKD and Polish unit NWR Karbonia.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)