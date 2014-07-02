* NWR revises capital restructuring terms
* Revision accepted by 62 pct senior secured noteholders, 37
pct unsecured
* Existing shares will only make up 4 pct of total after the
equity raising
* May sell main business if doesn't get enough support for
restructuring
(Adds share dilution, debt details, updates market reaction)
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, July 2 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) made a new pitch to bondholders to back a
capital restructuring plan but the scale of the dilution
shareholders will suffer and its threat to sell a main business
unit pushed its shares down by as much as 20 percent.
NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's only hard coal
mines and hit by a sharp drop in global prices in recent years
and tepid demand from its steel industry customers, plans to cut
debt and raise 150 million euros of new equity.
It had previously said that shareholders who did not take up
a rights issue would be diluted, and said on Wednesday that
existing shares will only make up 4 percent of total shares
after the equity raising.
NWR said that, under the revised terms, a 30 million euro
senior unsecured notes tender shall be at a fixed price of 25
percent of par. Other terms of the proposed capital
restructuring remain unchanged.
The miner said the new terms have the backing of 62 percent
of its senior secured noteholders, 37 percent of unsecured
noteholders and majority shareholder BXR.
The deal must be approved by a majority in number and 75
percent by value of each class of creditor voting in person or
by proxy.
The company said in a stock market filing that it will put
its mining subsidiary and main business OKD and Polish business
NWR Karbonia up for sale if the revised plan does not win enough
support from share and bond holders.
"The board of directors believes that it is prudent to
continue contingency planning in parallel with the
implementation of the revised consensual transaction," NWR said.
NWR has 825 million euros of debt, mostly in senior
unsecured notes due 2021 and secured notes due 2018. It
announced a conditional deal in June to cut debt to 500 million
and secure new capital to stave off insolvency.
UNFAVOURABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Komercni Banka withdrew its share price target for NWR while
keeping a "sell" recommendation after the revised terms, which
it said hurt shareholders more than expected.
"The current target price... was based on the estimate of
restructuring conditions which were much more favorable for
current shareholders. Such conditions don't seem to be realistic
anymore," Komercni Banka analyst Josef Nemy said in a note.
NWR had offered a consent fee to holders who would agree to
the proposed terms by June 25. It said 77 percent of the senior
secured noteholders and 40 percent of the senior unsecured
noteholders had signed up by the deadline.
But those bondholders will have to enter the lock-up again
under the revised terms by a July 11 deadline, NWR said.
NWR operates four mines producing coal used at steel plants
and power plants. Its customers include steel firms such as
ArcelorMittal and United States Steel Corp. It
is a major employer in the country's industrial north-east.
The miner narrowed its first-quarter loss to 26.7 million
euros and pointed to signs of recovery in the market. The
company, facing higher costs related to its mines than Polish
and other peers, has struggled to re-align its business with
contracted coal prices that have dropped by half in the past
three years.
(Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely and Foo Yun
Chee)