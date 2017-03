(Corrects maturity date of secured notes to 2018)

PRAGUE Oct 14 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday it had asked the Irish Stock Exchange to remove its senior secured notes due 2018 and unsecured notes due 2021 from the bourse's global exchange market.

NWR said the request was effective from Oct. 7.

NWR completed this month a major debt and equity restructuring as part of a turnaround plan to avoid collapse. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)