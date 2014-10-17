PRAGUE Oct 17 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 3 to vote on new board members after a debt and equity restructuring, the company said on Friday.

NWR said it nominated Ian Ashby and Colin Keogh to join its board, representing noteholders, as agreed in the restructuring.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, just completed this month a major debt and equity overhaul as part of a turnaround plan to avoid collapse. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)