(Adds minister's quote, names businessmen involved)
PRAGUE, April 11 The bosses of two coal trading
firms have offered to help to restructure coal miner New World
Resources' (NWR) Czech operating business
OKD, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday.
Mladek said Petr Paukner, head of coal trading firm
Carbounion Bohemia, and Petr Otava, who runs trading group
Metalimex which owns a coking plant using OKD coal, have
contacted the government over loss-making OKD.
Government ministers were due to meet NWR representatives on
Tuesday to try to reach an agreement that would avert the
collapse of the company which employs some 13,000 people.
NWR is controlled by a group of bondholders, known as AHG,
which holds 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of
the company's debt. They have called for government assistance.
The government has been reluctant to provide aid to the
company but it also fears that a collapse of the mining group
would hurt the economy.
"We will lead these talks (with Paukner and Otava) at the
end of this week or next week," Mladek told reporters. "The
priority now is negotiating with AHG, which will take place
tomorrow. We have to clarify if any agreement is possible with
them."
Paukner and Otava could not immediately be reached for
comment.
AHG said on Sunday an agreement was needed this week to
secure financing for the company from the next month. Mladek
said the government would not be pushed to meet deadlines.
The government has said options range from insolvency to a
restructuring plan or government takeover.
Mladek said the Paukner and Otava were only willing to enter
the picture through an insolvency which would rid OKD of its
existing contracts.
NWR lost 4 million euros ($4.56 million) in 2015 on the core
level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation. It ended 2015 with net debt of 298 million euros,
and cash of 86 million euros.
($1 = 0.8766 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka. Editing by
Jane Merriman)