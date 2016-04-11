PRAGUE, April 11 Private businessmen have offered to restructure loss-making coal miner OKD, the operations unit of New World Resources , Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday.

Government ministers were due to meet NWR representatives on Tuesday to try reach an agreement that would avert insolvency of the firm employing some 13,000 people.

NWR is controlled by bondholders acting together under the name AHG and holding about 60 percent of voting rights and about two thirds of its debt. They have called for government assistance.

The government has said options ranged from insolvency -- which is when the private businessmen could step in -- to a restructuring plan or government takeover. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)