PRAGUE, April 11 Private businessmen have
offered to restructure loss-making coal miner OKD, the
operations unit of New World Resources ,
Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek said on Monday.
Government ministers were due to meet NWR representatives on
Tuesday to try reach an agreement that would avert insolvency of
the firm employing some 13,000 people.
NWR is controlled by bondholders acting together under the
name AHG and holding about 60 percent of voting rights and about
two thirds of its debt. They have called for government
assistance.
The government has said options ranged from insolvency --
which is when the private businessmen could step in -- to a
restructuring plan or government takeover.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)