PRAGUE, April 7 Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek offered last week that current owners sell 100 percent stake in the operating unit OKD of troubled miner New World Resources as well as most of the group's debt but majority owners and creditors rejected to name a price for the assets, Mladek said on Twitter.

The miner and its main creditors and owners, acting together under the name of Ad Hoc Group (AHG), have been seeking some form of government aid for NWR to avoid insolvency of the firm employing 13,000 people.

The cabinet was discussing various options how to proceed on Thursday but no decision was expected. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)