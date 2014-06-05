PRAGUE, June 5 Shareholders of loss-making Czech coal miner New World Resources who do not take part in a planned rights offering will likely see a "very significant" dilution of their holdings, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said in a conference call on Wednesday.

The company, suffering heavy losses due to a fall of coal prices on world markets, has proposed a restructuring of its debt and a rights issue. The plan is contingent on approval by bondholders and shareholders.

NWR has given no details on the number of new shares to be issued but said it was looking to cut its debt by 325 million euros to 450 million and raise up to 185 million euros in new capital. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)