PRAGUE, Sept 30 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday investors
took up 3.78 billion new shares in a rights issue that is part
of the company's debt and equity restructuring plans.
The take-up represents 75.12 percent of new shares, NWR
said. A rump placing will start immediately for the remaining
shares.
NWR is raising 118 million euros in a rights issue
underwritten by certain noteholders along with a 32-million-euro
placing of equity to participating noteholders after
shareholders and creditors approved in August a rescue plan to
help NWR pull out of deep losses and escape insolvency.
