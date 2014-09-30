PRAGUE, Sept 30 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday some holders
of its debt would subscribe to 1.25 billion new shares left over
from a rights issue after no other investors were procured.
The equity issue is alongside a debt restructuring and is a
step in a capital revamp the company needs to complete to avoid
insolvency.
NWR said earlier on Tuesday that existing shareholders --
including the majority owner CERLC Mining - had taken up 3.78
billion shares in the rights issue, priced at a massive discount
to an already depressed share price.
The noteholders had earlier agreed to subscribe leftover
shares.
The stock traded at 0.8 crowns in Prague on Tuesday,
at a fraction of a percent of the 2008 IPO price of 425 crowns.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)