PRAGUE, Sept 30 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday some holders of its debt would subscribe to 1.25 billion new shares left over from a rights issue after no other investors were procured.

The equity issue is alongside a debt restructuring and is a step in a capital revamp the company needs to complete to avoid insolvency.

NWR said earlier on Tuesday that existing shareholders -- including the majority owner CERLC Mining - had taken up 3.78 billion shares in the rights issue, priced at a massive discount to an already depressed share price.

The noteholders had earlier agreed to subscribe leftover shares.

The stock traded at 0.8 crowns in Prague on Tuesday, at a fraction of a percent of the 2008 IPO price of 425 crowns. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)