PRAGUE, July 30 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Wednesday a British court had granted it permission to hold two meetings, to be held on Aug. 29, where its two groups of noteholders can vote on the company's restructuring plan.

The company wants to cut its 825 million euro debts, mostly in secured and unsecured notes due in 2018 and 2021, by 325 million euros.

The group said it had so far secured the consent of 85 percent, by value, of holders of its secured and 65 percent of its 2021 unsecured bonds for the restructuring plan that involves a combination of a cash payment and a swap for new debt. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)