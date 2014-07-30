PRAGUE, July 30 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) said on Wednesday a British
court had granted it permission to hold two meetings, to be held
on Aug. 29, where its two groups of noteholders can vote on the
company's restructuring plan.
The company wants to cut its 825 million euro debts, mostly
in secured and unsecured notes due in 2018 and
2021, by 325 million euros.
The group said it had so far secured the consent of 85
percent, by value, of holders of its secured and 65 percent of
its 2021 unsecured bonds for the restructuring plan that
involves a combination of a cash payment and a swap for new
debt.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)