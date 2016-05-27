PRAGUE May 27 A Czech court has issued a
preliminary injuction taking away New World Resources' control
over its mining subsidiary OKD and handing it to a board of
creditors, OKD said.
NWR has been trying to reach a restructuring and state aid
agreement with the government since the end of last year, after
plunging into loss as global coal prices fell.
"The regional court in Ostrava issued a preliminary
injunction, which conditions all steps by NWR towards OKD by the
consent of the board of creditors," OKD's spokesman Ivo
Celechovsky said in an emailed statement late on Thursday.
He said this was aimed at ensuring fair treatment of all
creditors and transparent handling of OKD property.
NWR has debt of around 17 billion crowns ($704 million) and
assets worth less than 7 billion crowns, according to court
filings seen by Reuters.
($1 = 24.1350 Czech crowns)
