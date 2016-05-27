PRAGUE May 27 A Czech court has issued a preliminary injuction taking away New World Resources' control over its mining subsidiary OKD and handing it to a board of creditors, OKD said.

NWR has been trying to reach a restructuring and state aid agreement with the government since the end of last year, after plunging into loss as global coal prices fell.

"The regional court in Ostrava issued a preliminary injunction, which conditions all steps by NWR towards OKD by the consent of the board of creditors," OKD's spokesman Ivo Celechovsky said in an emailed statement late on Thursday.

He said this was aimed at ensuring fair treatment of all creditors and transparent handling of OKD property.

NWR has debt of around 17 billion crowns ($704 million) and assets worth less than 7 billion crowns, according to court filings seen by Reuters.

($1 = 24.1350 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alexander Smith)