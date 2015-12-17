PRAGUE Dec 17 Loss-making coal miner New World Resources' Czech unit OKD is facing a "fight for survival" ahead as it seeks to secure state aid to help overcome a coal price slump, the unit's managing director Dale Ekmark said on Thursday.

The Czech government has so far rejected company proposals for aid, saying it was not ready to provide any resources that would benefit the company's owners.

In a statement on OKD's website, Ekmark said the firm was likely to mine nearly 8 million tonnes in 2015, within a target of 7.5-8.0 million, but that cost cuts carried out have not been enough.

"Although our financial results will be negative, yet I am convinced there is nothing to be ashamed of," he said.

"We have done a good job, fought and won. At least in 2015. Another battle awaits, in a few days time and this will be a fight for survival of our company." (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)