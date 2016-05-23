PRAGUE May 23 Czech miners' unions have teamed with Pavel Tykac, owner of lignite mines, and another investor to offer to buy New World Resources' insolvent mining subsidiary OKD, the unions said on Monday.

The unions did not give any details of their offer to NWR, which is mainly owned by a trio of international investment funds. OKD, NWR's main business, filed for insolvency this month after failing to secure government aid. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)