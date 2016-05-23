Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
PRAGUE May 23 Czech miners' unions have teamed with Pavel Tykac, owner of lignite mines, and another investor to offer to buy New World Resources' insolvent mining subsidiary OKD, the unions said on Monday.
The unions did not give any details of their offer to NWR, which is mainly owned by a trio of international investment funds. OKD, NWR's main business, filed for insolvency this month after failing to secure government aid. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.