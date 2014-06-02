Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
PRAGUE, June 2 Hard coal miner New World Resources expects its production to drop by 5 percent in 2015 from a range of 9.0- 9.5 million tonnes expected in 2014, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.