PRAGUE Jan 14 Czech coal miner New World Resources' produced 2.269 million tonnes of coking coal in the last quarter of 2014, bringing its annual output to 8.601 million tonnes, just below its target range.

NWR had forecast 2014 production at 8.75 million to 9.00 million tonnes after producing 8.8 million in 2013.

The loss-making company said coking coal sales reached 1.121 million tonnes in the fourth quarter and 4.768 million tonnes for the full year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)