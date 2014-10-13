PRAGUE Oct 13 New World Resources' (NWR) mining unit OKD will lay off 300 people by the end of the year, mainly office staff and above-ground workers, CTK news agency reported on Monday.

An OKD spokesman was not available to comment immediately.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, just completed this month a major debt and equity restructuring as part of a turnaround plan to avoid collapse.

OKD employs more than 11,000 people, CTK reported. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)