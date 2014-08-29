LONDON Aug 29 Bondholders of Czech hard coal miner New World Resources approved a capital restructuring plan on Friday forcing a haircut on debt investors and massive dilution of shareholders to give the firm a new lease of life after deep losses.

Shareholders have already signed off on the deal designed to avoid insolvency. The restructuring, involving a large haircut especially for holders of unsecured debt, must still be approved by court before it can go ahead in the coming weeks.

NWR shares jumped as much as 18.6 percent to 3.50 crowns in Prague after the vote. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Jan Lopatka)