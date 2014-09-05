PRAGUE, Sept 5 Coal miner New World Resources said on Friday an English court had approved its capital restructuring plan including a haircut for debt holders and massive dilution of shareholders through new equity issuance.

The company said it still needed, among other conditions, an approval of a U.S. court, due to hear the case on Sept. 9, to go ahead with the plan designed to avert insolvency. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)