PRAGUE, Sept 10 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) has reached a conclusion of
the court process in the United States giving it approval for
its planned capital restructuring plan, it said on Wednesday.
It also said it had reached an agreement on amendments to
the company's export credit agency-backed loan facility.
These include extending the facility's maturity to June 30,
2022, from Dec. 31, 2017. Financial covenants were permanently
removed and the next scheduled repayment will not occur until
June 30, 2016, NWR said in a statement.
Earlier this month, an English court had approved NWR's
capital restructuring plan including a haircut for debt holders
and massive dilution of shareholders through new equity
issuance.
