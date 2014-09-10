PRAGUE, Sept 10 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) has reached a conclusion of the court process in the United States giving it approval for its planned capital restructuring plan, it said on Wednesday.

It also said it had reached an agreement on amendments to the company's export credit agency-backed loan facility.

These include extending the facility's maturity to June 30, 2022, from Dec. 31, 2017. Financial covenants were permanently removed and the next scheduled repayment will not occur until June 30, 2016, NWR said in a statement.

Earlier this month, an English court had approved NWR's capital restructuring plan including a haircut for debt holders and massive dilution of shareholders through new equity issuance. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)