* Investor group gives up shares amid restructuring
* Trio of bondholders main owners, want state cooperation
* Exit of financier Bakala may smooth govt relations
* NWR looking for new cash, possible mine closures
(Adds Chairman on closures, bondholder, government comments)
By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 24 New World Resources' (NWR)
majority owner has agreed to give up its
shares, leaving control of the struggling Czech coal miner to
bondholders during a restructuring needed to survive.
Loss-making NWR has been in discussions with stakeholders
and the government on securing financing and closing mines as it
burns cash amid low global prices.
NWR said on Wednesday that 50.5 percent shareholder CERCL,
in which Czech financier Zdenek Bakala is a leading investor,
would transfer shares to the company for free.
A majority of lenders in a super senior credit facility also
agreed a temporary waiver, reducing the minimum amount of cash
NWR needs and giving it some breathing space in restructuring
talks.
Management and bondholders said they hoped that the
departure of Bakala, who has had frosty relations with the
government, may help to win some state aid for its hard coal
mines.
"I think the news today will help a great deal to draw a
line in the past and create a very different and new dynamic
that clearly has not been there," Executive Chairman Gareth
Penny said in an interview.
"We have got the space and the room that we need now in
order to put together the changes that we need to make sure the
business is on a robust footing," he added.
NWR fell into a loss of 4 million euros ($4.40 million) in
2015 on the core level of earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). It ended 2015 with net
debt of 298 million euros and cash of 86 million euros.
Penny said he aimed to wrap up stakeholder discussions in
the second quarter and finalise plans to close its Paskov mine.
NWR has raised the possibility of further mine closures and
laying off more than half its nearly 13,000 workers.
Penny said that a restructured firm would need new capital.
The government has so far refused to provide cash for NWR
but has said it was ready to help miners who lose jobs.
A trio of bondholders holding 65 percent of NWR debt --
Ashmore Investment Management, Gramercy Funds Management and M&G
Investment Management -- will control 60 percent of the company
with CERCL's exit. It said it would support the business and
that government involvement was needed.
Industry Minister Jan Mladek told Reuters that the
government was still against giving aid but said that the
cabinet would discuss NWR once the ownership changes take
effect.
NWR went through a major debt and equity overhaul in 2014
and now has a market capitalisation of 12.4 million pounds
($17.26 million) after shares plunged more than 99 percent since
2008. Yields on NWR's 2020 senior secured notes
have quadrupled to 206.9 percent since December.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
($1 = 0.7186 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter
and Louise Heavens)