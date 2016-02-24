PRAGUE Feb 24 The Czech government will discuss
the situation at loss-making coal miner New World Resources
after a transfer of majority ownership to
bondholders takes effect, Industry Minister Jan Mladek told
Reuters.
For the time being, the previous government stance against
providing any aid to the firm to help it survive stands, he
said.
Asked if he would ask the government for a new mandate to
negotiate with the firm or its owners, Mladek said:
"I am not saying either way at this point. I will inform the
cabinet and we will lead discussions once it is confirmed,
definitively, that (outgoing shareholders) are out of the
ownership structures," Mladek said in a telephone interview.
NWR said earlier on Wednesday principal shareholders Zdenek
Bakala and Peter Kadas had agreed to give their majority stake
to the firm for free, raising principal bondholders' stake in
the firm to 60 percent.
