PRAGUE Feb 24 The Czech government will discuss the situation at loss-making coal miner New World Resources after a transfer of majority ownership to bondholders takes effect, Industry Minister Jan Mladek told Reuters.

For the time being, the previous government stance against providing any aid to the firm to help it survive stands, he said.

Asked if he would ask the government for a new mandate to negotiate with the firm or its owners, Mladek said:

"I am not saying either way at this point. I will inform the cabinet and we will lead discussions once it is confirmed, definitively, that (outgoing shareholders) are out of the ownership structures," Mladek said in a telephone interview.

NWR said earlier on Wednesday principal shareholders Zdenek Bakala and Peter Kadas had agreed to give their majority stake to the firm for free, raising principal bondholders' stake in the firm to 60 percent. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)