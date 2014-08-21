PRAGUE Aug 21 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) expects a steady coking coal
price in the next few quarters, Chief Financial Officer Marek
Jelinek said on Thursday.
NWR had said in July the average agreed price for coking
coal deliveries in the third quarter was 85 euros per tonne, 1
percent higher than the previous quarter.
"There doesn't seem to be any immediate reason for
optimism," Jelinek said. "I don't think we will see any spikes
or collapses in the next quarter or two."
He added the company, which is undergoing a capital
restructuring, would continue with cost cutting.
