PRAGUE Feb 24 New World Resources (NWR) aims to stop running through cash by the end of 2015 and to maintain its maintain positive earnings before interest, tax, deprectiation and amortisation (EBITDA), the Czech coal miner's Chairman Gareth Penny said on Tuesday.

The company, which completed a major capital restructuring in October to adjust its business to low coal prices and avert insolvency, ended 2014 with cash of 128 million euros.

"At some point the coal business globally will come out of the position it is in because it is not a sustainable coal market at these prices," Penny said in a telephone interview.

"And we want to make sure we are still around and that is why one of our objectives is to be largely cash-neutral this year and I think we can do that." (Reporting by Jason Hovet)