PRAGUE Feb 24 New World Resources (NWR)
aims to stop running through cash by the end
of 2015 and to maintain its maintain positive earnings before
interest, tax, deprectiation and amortisation (EBITDA), the
Czech coal miner's Chairman Gareth Penny said on Tuesday.
The company, which completed a major capital restructuring
in October to adjust its business to low coal prices and avert
insolvency, ended 2014 with cash of 128 million euros.
"At some point the coal business globally will come out of
the position it is in because it is not a sustainable coal
market at these prices," Penny said in a telephone interview.
"And we want to make sure we are still around and that is
why one of our objectives is to be largely cash-neutral this
year and I think we can do that."
