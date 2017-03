PRAGUE Aug 21 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 30.2 million euro net loss in the second quarter as it pushes ahead with a capital restructuring plan.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 29.8 million euros.

Revenue fell to 173.8 million euros versus expectations of 176.6 million and down from 222.8 million a year earlier.

Hurt by a fall in coal prices, NWR is restructuring. Shareholders approved a planned rights issue to raise 118 million euros on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)