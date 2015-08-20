PRAGUE Aug 20 Czech miner New World Resources
reported a smaller second-quarter net loss on
Thursday and said it had generated cash in the period.
The net loss of 12.8 million euros for three months to June
30 compared to a loss of 30.2 million a year earlier and was a
better result than the 21.8-million-euro loss expected by
analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenue fell to 150.9 million euros from 173.8 million as
coal sales fell.
The company also confirmed its 2015 production target of
7.5-8.0 million tonnes and its sales target of 8.0 million
tonnes.
The producer of hard coal, which operates mines in the
north-east of the country, has been hit by a global drop in coal
prices.
It has been helped by a rebound in the Czech economy, where
growth is outpacing other EU member states.
"It is more the international economy we are looking at and
we are focusing on," Chief Financial Officer Boudewijn Wentink
told Reuters.
"They (Czech customers of NWR) have international customers,
so their demand is dictated by international demand."
Wentink said it was too early to reiterate the company's
target of maintaining roughly the same volume of cash compared
to 2014.
NWR raised its cash by 4.46 million euros in the second
quarter, meeting the expectations of some analysts that it would
stop burning cash in the period.
(Editing by Jason Neely)