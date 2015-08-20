PRAGUE Aug 20 Czech miner New World Resources reported a smaller second-quarter net loss on Thursday and said it had generated cash in the period.

The net loss of 12.8 million euros for three months to June 30 compared to a loss of 30.2 million a year earlier and was a better result than the 21.8-million-euro loss expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue fell to 150.9 million euros from 173.8 million as coal sales fell.

The company also confirmed its 2015 production target of 7.5-8.0 million tonnes and its sales target of 8.0 million tonnes.

The producer of hard coal, which operates mines in the north-east of the country, has been hit by a global drop in coal prices.

It has been helped by a rebound in the Czech economy, where growth is outpacing other EU member states.

"It is more the international economy we are looking at and we are focusing on," Chief Financial Officer Boudewijn Wentink told Reuters.

"They (Czech customers of NWR) have international customers, so their demand is dictated by international demand."

Wentink said it was too early to reiterate the company's target of maintaining roughly the same volume of cash compared to 2014.

NWR raised its cash by 4.46 million euros in the second quarter, meeting the expectations of some analysts that it would stop burning cash in the period. (Editing by Jason Neely)