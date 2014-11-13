PRAGUE Nov 13 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) reported a bigger-than-expected 71.2 million euro ($88.57 million) net loss in the third quarter, pressured by weak coal prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 52.8 million euros for NWR, which completed a major debt and equity restructuring last month.

NWR confirmed a sales and production target of 8.75-9.00 million tonnes in 2014 and said it expected output of 7.50-8.00 million tonnes in 2015. The company said it did not see significant price movements in either coking or thermal coal next year. (1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro) (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)