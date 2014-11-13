UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
PRAGUE Nov 13 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) reported a bigger-than-expected 71.2 million euro ($88.57 million) net loss in the third quarter, pressured by weak coal prices.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 52.8 million euros for NWR, which completed a major debt and equity restructuring last month.
NWR confirmed a sales and production target of 8.75-9.00 million tonnes in 2014 and said it expected output of 7.50-8.00 million tonnes in 2015. The company said it did not see significant price movements in either coking or thermal coal next year. (1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro) (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study