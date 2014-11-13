(Adds CFO comments, shares, details)

PRAGUE Nov 13 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said it would return to generating cash by the end of next year thanks to planned cost and spending cuts, even as weak coal prices dragged it to a fresh loss in the third quarter.

The owner of the Czech Republic's only hard coal mines has struggled to adjust to falling prices and averted insolvency last month by restructuring its debt and equity.

With reduced debt, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Thursday that the miner would be able to fund itself by next year and stop burning cash. It ate through 45 million euros of cash in the third quarter.

"By the end of 2015 we will be at a point where... the company will be self-financing and will generate cash flow and be able to fund development for future growth," Jelinek said.

"We are not at that stage yet. We are working on it and we will need about another year to get there."

He did not provide figures for the planned spending cuts, which are still being hammered out by the firm.

The company posted a 71.2 million euro ($88.57 million) net loss in the third quarter, narrower than a year ago but above the average estimate of 52.8 million in a Reuters poll, which analysts said was due to higher tax and restructuring charges.

The operating loss of 36.3 million euros was in line with analysts' estimates.

NWR is targetting lower production of 7.50-8.00 million tonnes in 2015, down from 8.75-9.00 million tonnes seen in 2014.

Coking coal prices have dropped by more than half in three years and Jelinek said the company was not assuming any significant price changes in its planning although he saw upside potential to the price outlook when looking at the supply and demand balance in its markets.

"We are assuming the market is not going to help us," he said. "We will have to continue what has been shown in the results, (meaning) very significant improvements in all cost categories as well as further reduction in (capital expenditure)."

NWR's shares were unchanged in early trading at 0.50 crowns, having dropped 94 percent in the past 12 months. (1 US dollar = 0.8039 euro) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)