PRAGUE Nov 13 New World Resources will continue to reduce costs and investments in 2015 in an operational restructuring to make it self-financing by the end of 2015, the Czech miner's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The coal miner, which completed a major debt and equity overhaul to avert insolvency last month, expects no significant price movements in 2015, although CFO Marek Jelinek said in a telephone interview he saw upside potential in the outlook.

"By the end of 2015 we will be at a point where... the company will be self-financing and will generate cash flow and be able to fund development for future growth," Jelinek said.

"We are not at that stage yet. We are working on it and we will need about another year to get there."

