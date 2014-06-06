PRAGUE, June 6 Ratings agency Standard and
Poor's has cut its long-term corporate credit rating on coal
miner New World Resources (NWR) to 'CC' from
'CCC' and put a negative outlook on the firm after it announced
terms of a capital restructuring offer.
It has also cut the rating on the firm's senior secured
notes to the same level while the rating on unsecured notes
dropped to 'C' from "CC".
"We consider this exchange offer to be distressed, rather
than opportunistic, and caused by NWR's 'weak' liquidity, as our
criteria define the term," S&P said.
The company, suffering heavy losses due to a fall of coal
prices on world markets, has proposed a restructuring of its
debt and a rights issue. The plan is contingent on approval by
bondholders and shareholders.
NWR has given no details on the number of new shares to be
issued but said it was looking to cut its debt in outstanding
notes by 325 million euros to 450 million and raise up to 185
million euros in new capital.
"In our view, without a material rebound in coking coal and
thermal coal prices, NWR's credit metrics will remain
unsustainable after the capital restructuring," S&P said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)