PRAGUE, June 6 Ratings agency Standard and Poor's has cut its long-term corporate credit rating on coal miner New World Resources (NWR) to 'CC' from 'CCC' and put a negative outlook on the firm after it announced terms of a capital restructuring offer.

It has also cut the rating on the firm's senior secured notes to the same level while the rating on unsecured notes dropped to 'C' from "CC".

"We consider this exchange offer to be distressed, rather than opportunistic, and caused by NWR's 'weak' liquidity, as our criteria define the term," S&P said.

The company, suffering heavy losses due to a fall of coal prices on world markets, has proposed a restructuring of its debt and a rights issue. The plan is contingent on approval by bondholders and shareholders.

NWR has given no details on the number of new shares to be issued but said it was looking to cut its debt in outstanding notes by 325 million euros to 450 million and raise up to 185 million euros in new capital.

"In our view, without a material rebound in coking coal and thermal coal prices, NWR's credit metrics will remain unsustainable after the capital restructuring," S&P said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)