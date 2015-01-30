PRAGUE Jan 30 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resource's (NWR) OKD business will aim to
reduce its workforce by hundreds of people this year because of
falling production, the company said on Friday.
OKD, which employs 11,000, said it would try to make the
cuts via retirement or early-retirement. Each year, some 500
workers retire, find new jobs or leave for health reasons, the
miner said.
NWR, which went through a major debt and equity
restructuring in 2014 to adjust to a drop in coal prices, has
said it expects production to fall to 7.5 million to 8.0 million
tonnes in 2015, down from 8.6 million tonnes in 2014.
OKD said on Friday it planned to mine 7.8 million tonnes
this year.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)