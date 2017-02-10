(Adds comment from manufacturer of stalled engine, paragraphs
5, 6)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 10 An Aerolineas Argentinas
flight bound for Buenos Aires canceled takeoff from New York's
JFK airport on Thursday night after one of its engines stalled,
the state-run airline said in a statement on Friday.
The company also said there was no fire, as had been earlier
reported.
No passengers were injured and the plane, an Airbus
A330-200, returned to its gate without incident, the statement
read. Aerolineas spokeswoman Felicitas Castrillon had earlier
told Argentine television channel TN that the engine was being
repaired and that there was no damage to the aircraft.
She had said the incident was caused by a "turbine failure"
and that the plane would be ready to fly again in three to five
days.
Castrillon later told Reuters the engine that stalled was
manufactured by Pratt & Whitney Co, an East Hartford,
Connecticut-based aircraft engine manufacturer owned by United
Technologies Corp.
In a statement, Pratt & Whitney confirmed that the plane was
using its PW4000 engines, and said it was "supporting our
customer on this matter."
The pilot of Aerolineas flight 1301 had reported a small
engine fire as the plane taxied to its runway but responding
rescue workers found no fire, New York-based PIX11 News reported
on its website. Passengers aboard the plane posted images on
social media showing flames in one of the engines.
The company said in the statement that "it is important to
clarify that there was not any fire."
"This type of incident can happen when the flow of air into
the motor is altered, and causes a sound similar to an
explosion," the statement read, adding that the problem was
limited to the plane's "engine 2."
The flight was scheduled to leave at 9:54 p.m. local time
(0254 GMT), flight tracking website flightaware.com said. The
plane had been delayed from earlier Thursday afternoon due to
snowfall on the U.S. East Coast.
Passengers told Argentine media that there was palpable
concern among those aboard and that the airline had found them
rooms in New York hotels and hoped to re-book them on other
Buenos Aires-bound flights soon.
Aerolineas said in the statement that it was working to
re-schedule flights "as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, and Jorge Otaola
and Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires; Writing by Luc Cohen;
Editing by Bill Trott and David Gregorio)