NEW YORK, June 29 Police evacuated a terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday as they investigated a report of a suspicious package, the local NBC affiliate reported.

Port Authority Police, who oversee the area's three major airports, did not immediately return calls seeking comment. NBC New York said Terminal 5 was evacuated, and photos on social media showed travelers walking outside with their bags. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)